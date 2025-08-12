Rapper King Yella Passes Out Mid-Interview After Binge Drinking on Camera

Chicago rapper King Yella was far from a "drink champ" during his latest interview ... when the camera captured him taking a complete nose dive after his liquor intake took its toll!!!

Interviewer Cam Capone was 2 hours into his sit-down and was attempting to show Yella the video from the story we broke of Tory Lanez getting stabbed, as the rapper hooted and hollered about "clout chasers."

Yella began the interview with a fairly full bottle of Crown Royal, but by the 2-hour mark, the bottle had dwindled down to a few swigs remaining.

Play video content TMZ.com

Yella appeared to be engaged in seeing Tory getting knifed up at the hands of inmate Santino Casio, and took another sip of the CR ... when he suddenly began to pound on his chest in pain and screamed out, "What the f***" -- before falling out of the chair and onto his back on the floor.

He appeared to be retching off-camera as the crew rushed to his aid.

Everyone seems to be fine with the content being published, BTW -- the interview went live on Instagram and YouTube, and Yella has since posted videos with his family, indicating he's recovered.