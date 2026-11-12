Yella Beezy Asked Judge to Block 3-Way Jail Call About Mo3's Murder From Being Used As Evidence

Before Yella Beezy was found guilty of hiring a hitman to kill Mo3 ... he asked a judge to block a three-way jail call involving the man who gunned down Mo3 from being used as evidence in his trial unless prosecutors specifically asked the judge outside of the jury's presence and got permission to admit it first ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Beezy's legal team had argued that the call that happened just hours after the shooting -- which included Kewon White, who was allegedly paid $40,000 by Beezy to kill Mo3 -- was inadmissible hearsay.

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They also claimed the other two callers -- Dallas County Jail inmate Darius Fields and Nyreon Beasley -- were not alleged to be co-conspirators of the Nov. 2020 killing.

According to the filing, Fields told Beasley during the call that he heard that Beezy -- real name Markies Conway -- "put 50 on that n****," referencing the bounty on Mo3's life.

Beezy says when White was merged into the call, and Fields brought up the rumor again, White laughed and responded ... "That b**** is hell. That n**** just don't know."

Since Fields and Beasley were not co-conspirators, Beezy's lawyers insisted the fact they repeated street rumors amounted to hearsay that could not be admitted in the case.

They also argued a conspiracy ends once its objective is achieved ... and conversations about a conspiracy are only admissible after the fact if they are related to covering it up.

While White is a co-conspirator, Beezy's legal team says that he didn't try to recruit anyone during the call or make any efforts in the chat to try to conceal the murder ... and he didn't admit to killing Mo3 or receiving money from Beezy.