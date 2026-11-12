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Latto's Latest Latex & Leather Looks Are Downright Luscious

That's A-Latto Butt And We Cannot Lie!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Latto Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Latex & Leather, Oh My!!! Launch Gallery

Latto's been bringing the heat on and off the stage -- the rapper is currently hitting the road with Doja Cat on her "Tour Ma Vie World Tour," but we're turning our attention to Latto's latest latex and leather lewks!

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Can you say, "Burgundy bombshell?! From the front, it's giving dominatrix-chic realness, and as for the backside ... well, the hot shot speaks for itself 🥵

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And the 27-year-old also delivered this laced-up leather look ... A head-to-toe cowgirl, a cinched waist, and chaps that show off those killer curves ... yeehaw!

Trust us when we say it ... These fashion fits are anything but PG -- Check out the gallery!

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