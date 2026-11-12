Latto's Latest Latex & Leather Looks Are Downright Luscious

Latto's been bringing the heat on and off the stage -- the rapper is currently hitting the road with Doja Cat on her "Tour Ma Vie World Tour," but we're turning our attention to Latto's latest latex and leather lewks!

Can you say, "Burgundy bombshell?! From the front, it's giving dominatrix-chic realness, and as for the backside ... well, the hot shot speaks for itself 🥵

And the 27-year-old also delivered this laced-up leather look ... A head-to-toe cowgirl, a cinched waist, and chaps that show off those killer curves ... yeehaw!