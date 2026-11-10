Birdman Dismissed From Lawsuit Filed By Lil Wayne Bus Driver

Lil Wayne’s tour bus driver won’t be getting any dough from Birdman in his case against the rap mogul ... because a judge just dismissed him from the lawsuit.

A judge in Georgia issued the order on Tuesday ... finding that Birdman wasn’t even in the state on the night back in 2015 when one of Wayne’s tour buses was shot at.

In addition, the judge says the plaintiff -- Alvin Lewis -- failed to "identify any admissible evidence that Bryan Williams or Cash Money Records were involved in the bus shooting.”

Ultimately, the judge says there are simply too many issues with Lewis’ case against Bryan Williams and Cash Money Records ... so he directed the clerk to remove them as defendants in the suit.

Lewis filed the lawsuit around 10 years ago ... claiming the defendants -- including Birdman and CMR -- put him in fear of death or severe bodily harm by attacking and attempting to kill him without any just provocation.

He sued for assault and battery, breach of contract and intentional infliction of distress, among other charges.