Turk Sues Promoters After Being Kicked Off Cash Money Records Tour

Hot Boys rapper Turk was unceremoniously booted from the Cash Money Millionaires' 30th Anniversary Tour after clashing with his groupmate B.G. ... but Turk says the promoters still owe him more than $300K on his contract, and he's taking legal action to get it!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs on Friday filed in Broward County, Florida, showing Turk is suing Artists By Artists Agency LLC and Dope Shows Inc. for breach of contract, unauthorized use of his name and likeness, and more.

BG responds back to Turk of the Hot Boys after his latest interview on the @bhighatl show 👀 pic.twitter.com/V5kSOeeSDR — Traps N Trunks (@trapsntrunks) July 11, 2025 @trapsntrunks

According to the suit, Turk was booted from the tour in July after he was faced with a pay cut and refused to budge, citing the contract he previously signed ... he says the contract was for $400K and he wasn't going to walk away from the hundreds of thousands still owed to him under it.

If you recall, we spoke to Hot Boys' de facto leader, Juvenile, who told us he had zero issues with his pay during the tour ... but that's not Turk's story.

Turk says he got a letter notifying him the contract was canceled due to security concerns from "threats of violence" related to his beef with fellow Hot Boys member B.G. .... but Turk insists the alleged threats were just a pretext to stiff him on the contract.

Turk says his dispute with B.G. was widely known before the contract was executed and even says the beef was used to pump ticket sales.

He also notes the excuse is nonsense, because B.G. himself was not kicked off the tour.

As for ABA, Turk claims they were an authorized agent on the deal and essentially complicit with Dope Shows' plan to screw him over on the contract ... so he's suing them, too.

Turk wants the judge to force Dope Shows and ABA to fork over the remaining $340K he says he's still owed ... plus other damages for the use of his name and likeness to promote the tour.