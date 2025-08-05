Juvenile Looking Forward to Lil Wayne Festival After Turk got Kicked Off Cash Money Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Juvenile says he had to watch in horror from the sidelines when his fellow Cash Money Hot Boys brother Turk got booted from their reunion tour ... things were contractually out of his control!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Juvenile, who openly admits he saw the tour unraveling the exact same time as the fans -- and his hands were completely tied!!!

Hot Boy Turk was openly vocal against his payout on the tour -- Juvenile tells us they all signed separate contracts -- and had been labeled by promoters as "a security risk" for feuding with B.G. on social media.

Turk got dropped like he was hot, and Juve says it hurt him to the core, but it's not a done deal for Cash Money bros -- there's still Lil Weezyana Fest!!!

On September 22, all 4 Hot Boys will be reunited on the stage once again in New Orleans.

If you recall, fans were upset Wayne didn't hit NOLA for 'Tha Carter 6' tour, but Crescent City will have its own day once again this year!!!