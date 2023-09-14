Birdman Pledges $100M to Hot Boys Reunion, But Hints Turk Might Be Out

Play video content

Birdman says he's willing to invest $100 million of his own money to seal the deal on the Hot Boys reunion, now that B.G. is free, but right now it sounds like Turk will be odd man out.

The Cash Money Records boss dropped an update Wednesday on the HB reunion talks -- but only after being confronted with the stark differences in his behavior regarding both B.G. and Turk's releases from prison!!!

B.G. got the red carpet treatment from Birdman following his release this month, after 11 years on the inside -- but Turk served 9 years without any of the post-prison fanfare.

Birdman explained he didn't have a relationship with Turk when the "It's In Me" rapper went into the bing ... and didn't seem like it was a priority to include him in the reunion.

The news might blindside Turk -- he recently told TMZ Hip Hop a Hot Boys reunion is imminent, and seemed pretty excited to be on board. Birdman's calling for the "main players" for the tour, though, and Turk's been on the outside for some time now.

Birdman is still likely harboring a grudge over Turk's legal battle from 2015 when he sued Cash Money for $1.3 million and eventually settled out of court.

The original Cash Money regime had infamously crumbled at that point, with ALL the Hot Boys inciting mutiny at one point or another.