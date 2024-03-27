Juvenile Performs with Turk for 49th Birthday Party in New Orleans

Play video content TMZ.com

Juvenile's birthday celebration turned into a mini Cash Money Hot Boy reunion in the Big Easy last night ... because his homie Turk turned up to turn the party out!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained vid from inside the "Back Dat Azz Up" rapper's 49th bash at Treme Hideaway, and it shows Juve and Turk blitzing through a spirited performance of "Welcome 2 Tha Nolia" from the "400 Degreez" album.

Those Dixieland vibes could hold up ... Juvenile recently told TMZ Hip Hop he was working behind the scenes to mend the various rifts within the Cash Money camp, and Turk joining him onstage is the kinda progress fans want to see!!!

It's been a whirlwind celebration for Juve ... we also got ahold of video from his party the night before where he performed alongside Birdman and Mannie Fresh.

We're told CM co-founder Ronald "Slim" Williams also made the night much more special with a rare public cameo.

Juve has all the reason to dust off his old hits for the new generation ... he broke the news to us he was planning on shooting music videos for his old "400 Degreez" records -- and recently made good on that promise by releasing a visual to the title track.