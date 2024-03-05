Juvenile Flattered Kanye West Sampled Him On 'Vultures 1' Unlike Ozzy Osbourne

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West had a bit of opposition in clearing samples for the "Vultures 1" album -- but none of the pushback came from Juvenile's end ... in fact, he was happy to sign off.

The Cash Money Records legend tells TMZ Hip Hop that he was honored to be a part of the same project Ozzy Osbourne openly boycotted ... if you didn't know, Ye sampled his classic tune "Back Dat Azz Up" for the song "Do It" -- and the rest is Billboard history!!!

Of course, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne both ripped Ye to smithereens over him trying to use Black Sabbath music ... but Juve tells us unlike Ozzy -- who blocked Kanye from using his group's "War Pigs" track -- he feels Kanye is a good dude and fondly remembers Ye supporting his indie efforts with his "Nolia Clap" guys Wacko and Skip.

As a result ... giving the green light on "BDAU" was a no-brainer, from his POV.

The booty-shakin' anthem was the marquee single on Juve's breakout album, "400 Degreez" -- and it's still a fan favorite 25 years later, with Juve celebrating the anniversary with a digital deluxe rollout featuring 2 new tracks he and producer Mannie Fresh collaborated on and colored double LP vinyl set.

The surprises don't stop there either ... Juve says he'll be shooting a music video for the "400 Degreez" title track, which he says is his absolute fave song on the album!!!

The music has aged nicely -- and fans can NOW expect to see Juve on the super-star-studded Lovers & Friends Festival stage after the NOLA rapper did a bit of ripping of his own in the promoter's direction.

Juve tells us he caught them denying that his name was on the flyer in an alleged effort to prevent them from paying him ... but all the contract wrinkles have since been ironed out.