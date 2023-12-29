Chaka Khan Drops 'Silly Grudge' With Kanye West For Sampling Her Voice

Chaka Khan isn't mad at Kanye West for sampling her voice on his debut single ... and admits she was just clueless about how the Hip, Hop, the hippity hop operated at the time!!!

The R&B songstress harked back Friday on her tense treatment of Kanye in a new interview with Rolling Stone ... and even called her past reactions "salty" when it came to the song "Through the Wire" ... which sped up her vocals to complete the track.

Despite the song being heralded as an instant classic and launching Kanye's legendary career, Chaka's ripped him for YEARS over how he chopped up her original song "Through the Fire."

"Sped-up" versions of songs are all the rage on TikTok these days, and Chaka says she would have embraced Kanye had she known how it was impacting the culture at the time. Hindsight is 20/20 ... and still undefeated!