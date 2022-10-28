Chaka Khan Says Auto-Tune Singers Need a Job: 'USPS Is Hiring'

Chaka Khan thinks singers who rely on Auto-Tune need to try a different J-O-B, and she's even got a suggestion for 'em ... delivering packages to her doorstep!!!

The R&B icon laid an opinionated smackdown on a portion of this generation's studio-boosted singers when she said, "There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great, great work that I am impressed with. But, the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office - they are always hiring!"

Chaka didn't name any names when she spoke to Page Six, but feels saddened by many of today's female R&B artists ... saying they lack confidence and ooze insecurity.

The OG "I'm Every Woman" singer's issues with modern music go beyond Auto-Tune -- for years, she's ripped Kanye West for altering her voice in a high pitch to create the foundation for his breakout 2003 single "Through The Wire."

Apparently, Chaka and Usher are on the same page.

Remember, T-Pain made the bombshell revelation that Usher told him his vocal enhancements essentially "ruined" music as we know it ... spurring years of depression for the Florida rapper.

