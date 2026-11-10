Usher And Chris Brown 'Still Icy' Days After Backstage Battle

Usher and Chris Brown have not resolved their issues a week after beefing behind the scenes at their Atlanta concert, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ Usher and Chris have not had a sit-down since they got into an argument backstage last weekend ... which caused their show to start nearly three hours late. One source said the relationship is "still icy" ... despite people like singer Tank claiming the two had conversations and things were fixed.

We’re told the initial dispute started because Usher wanted to start the show on time, while Chris wanted to wait for the fans to make it into the stadium due to heavy traffic and road closures.

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Our sources explain Usher was also unfazed by Chris’ actions days after their beef ... specifically Chris bringing out Gabrielle Cheyenne, who previously rejected him on stage. We’re told Usher had no issue with it.