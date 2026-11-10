Dustin Hoffman Admits Making Women Uncomfortable, Denies Sexual Misconduct

Dustin Hoffman is addressing the sexual misconduct allegations that rocked his career during the #MeToo movement ... admitting he may have made women uncomfortable, but insisting he never crossed the line.

The Oscar-winning actor opens up about the accusations in his new memoir, "Look at Me," released Tuesday ... acknowledging his behavior wasn't always appropriate, according to People.

"I'm sure it's true that in my life, especially forty years ago, I made some women uncomfortable," Hoffman writes ... though he argues that being "uncomfortable" is subjective.

He continued ... "What is crass and offensive to one person, another individual might find hilarious, or enlivening, or even sort of cozy."

Hoffman admits he had a habit of flirting and telling dirty jokes ... but insists there's a big difference between that and sexual misconduct, denying he ever pressured anyone into a sexual encounter.

As you may recall ... several women accused Hoffman of sexual misconduct in 2017, with claims ranging from harassment to sexual assault. Hoffman apologized to one accuser at the time and has denied the more serious allegations.