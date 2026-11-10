Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Wants More Child Support for Son Maceo

Halle Berry hasn't been able to see her son Maceo much in the last month and a half, and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, wants more dough because it's costing him more to care for the boy the lion's share of the time.

Remember, before the incident between Halle and her 13-year-old son that went down September 28th, she and Olivier had 50/50 joint custody. Olivier beelined it for court to get a TRO, claiming Halle put Maceo in a headlock. The judge issued the TRO and said for the time being, Halle would only get occasional visits with her son, which amount to 18%, not 50%.

Now Olivier is saying as long as that order remains in place, it's costing him more every month because he has Maceo 82% of the time. So he's asking the judge to up the ante on child support.

Olivier says Halle currently pays him $8,000 a month in child support, plus 4.3% of any annual income she makes over $2 million ... but he wants that amount recalculated to reflect their new parenting arrangement.

And he's opening up his own finances in the process ... revealing he earns an average of just $776 a month in acting residuals, while listing more than $17,500 in monthly expenses and proposed spending needs.

Olivier hasn't specified how much more he wants ... saying he's still waiting on Halle's financial records before submitting his proposed child support calculations. Page Six was the first to report this news.