Pete Hegseth Tells Critics They Will 'Fail Again' In Attempt to Impeach Him

Play video content Video: Pete Hegseth Gives Speech Slamming Congress For Impeaching Him a Second Time

Pete Hegseth is facing possible impeachment by Congress, but Trump's Secretary of War came out swinging Tuesday morning, saying his many detractors on the left are driven to remove him from office because of their massive egos and resentment.

Hegseth gave a speech at a news conference at the Pentagon, during which he promised that efforts to kick him out of office will "fail again."

As you may know, outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie brought eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth -- one of which was for allegedly violating the 1973 War Powers Resolution by going around Congress to fight the Iran War.

In 2025, Congress also brought articles of impeachment against Hegseth for high crimes and misdemeanors, but Hegseth was able to beat back the Democrats and stay in office.

During today's speech, Hegseth said he's not too worried about this latest effort to impeach him because he's standing with President Trump ... Hegseth says he will "take that company every day of the week.”

To the Dems in Congress, Hegseth had a stern message, calling them saboteurs and their actions unpatriotic. He also bemoaned the fact that he's being impeached for a second time while comparing his situation to that of former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who oversaw the questionable withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Chinese spy balloon incident. Hegseth noted Austin was never impeached.