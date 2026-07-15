Pete Hegseth Orders Testosterone Screenings for Service Members Over 30

Play video content Video: Yearly Testosterone Screenings for Service Members Over 30 Announced by Pete Hegseth X / @SecWar

Pete Hegseth wants America's fighting force locked, loaded, and high-T ... announcing annual testosterone screenings for service members age 30 and older.

The Secretary of War rolled out the new program Wednesday ... saying the military spends billions on weapons, platforms, and gear -- but its "most decisive tactical advantage" remains the our servicemembers ... and he with just the right amount of testosterone.

Get a load of this ... under Pete's plan, testosterone testing will be added to the yearly health assessment troops already receive once they hit the big 3-0. Younger service members can also get screened, but they'll have to volunteer.

Hegseth says troops found to have low levels could be offered testosterone replacement therapy under the supervision of military doctors ... though getting treatment would be entirely their choice.

And before anyone starts picturing a Pentagon packed with juiced-up super soldiers, Hegseth insists this isn't about artificial enhancement.

He says the goal is to restore troops' natural capabilities, protect their long-term health, and keep them physically and mentally prepared for the battlefield.

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Questions Pete Hegseth About His Mindset During War DOW

Hegseth repeatedly tied testosterone to combat readiness ... he says addressing deficiencies early will help keep American warfighters on the "leading edge of lethality" -- both during their military careers and long after they hang up the uniform.