Donald Trump Announces U.S. Killed High-Ranking ISIS Official, Hegseth Shares Video

Play video content Video: U.S. Launches Attack on ISIS in Nigeria X/@USAfricaCommand

President Donald Trump says the United States has struck a major blow against ISIS ... taking out the terrorist org.'s second-in-command -- and it appears it was caught on video.

POTUS took to Truth Social to announce the sucessful mission ... revealing U.S. forces have killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki -- who he says was the second-highest ranking member of ISIS in the world.

Trump says sources tipped off the States to his location ... which allowed them to blow him off the face of the earth. He will "no longer terrorize the people of Africa" and, without him, the prez promises "ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished."

DJT offered his thanks to Nigeria for working with the USA on the mission ... before ending with a rousing "GOD BLESS AMERICA."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed the operation ... noting President Trump promises to protect persecuted Christians in Africa -- and, this bombing is proof of it.

He also shared a clip of the strike ... which shows the impressive firepower the U.S. rained down on a compound -- resulting in a mushroom cloud that blots out the area.

Play video content Video: Video Captures U.S. Strike on Suspected Drug Smugglers at Sea X/@Southcom

The DoW has regularly shared videos of bombings ... including last year when the department made a habit of posting strikes on alleged drug boats from Venezuela.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was described by the U.S. State Department in 2023 as the leader of ISIS's operations in Africa. He was placed on the Treasury Department's global terrorism list as well ... imposing sanctions on him.