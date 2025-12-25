President Trump Announces Deadly Strike Against ISIS in Nigeria

President Trump has Christmas gifts for terrorists he claims have been slaughtering Christians in Nigeria ... deadly strikes.

Trump hopped on social media on Christmas Day and announced the United States had just launched a "powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!"

POTUS says he was following up on warnings he's made ... and says, "The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper."

How's this for a Christmas message from Trump ... he's wishing a "MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

The New York Times reports the Defense Department is claiming the Pentagon worked with the Nigerian government to launch the strikes, which had the Nigerian government's approval.