Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting Attack on Taylor Swift's Austria Concerts

The accused terrorist who blew up Taylor Swift's 2024 plans to perform in Austria pleaded guilty to plotting to attack the venue where the superstar was to hold 3 concerts before they all got cancelled.

Citing Austrian news outlets, the AP reports the man copped to charges he devised the scheme to attack Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna in August 2024, as his trial kicked off Tuesday. He now faces up to 20 years behind bars.

The 21-year-old defendant, identified only as Beran A. due to Austrian privacy rules, was originally charged with a number of terrorist offenses, including membership in a terrorist organization. Though it's unclear if he pleaded guilty to any of those other offenses, his defense lawyer was previously quoted saying he would plead guilty to almost all the charges.

Beran's two cohorts, Arda K. and a third man whose name has not been released, reportedly pledged their allegiance to the terrorist organization, ISIS, and planned other attacks in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan in 2024. Yet, Beran was the only one of the 3 charged with the Swift terrorist plot.

Prosecutors claim Beran wanted to target upwards of 30,000 Swifities outside Ernst Happel Stadium and 65,000 of the singer's fans inside the venue during each of the 3 'Eras Tour' concerts. Beran's goal was to “kill as many people as possible,” according to authorities.