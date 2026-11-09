'I've Had It' Host Unfazed As Advertisers Drop Out Amid Charlie Kirk Backlash

Jennifer Welch says her podcast isn't going anywhere ... even as more advertisers head for the exits amid backlash over the hosts laughing at a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The “I’ve Had It” cohost tells TMZ ... “We still have plenty of advertisers and we aren't going anywhere," adding ... "Each and every day we will relentlessly fight for equality and justice for every American and we enthusiastically welcome the nearly 40,000 new followers that have come to our channel in the last few days."

Meanwhile, more brands begin to distance themselves, with Jones Road Beauty telling TMZ ... it is no longer a sponsor of the podcast, adding the brand does not condone violence of any kind. A spokesperson for ZipRecruiter tells us "We do not have future ads placed on this show."

An Ethos spokesperson also says ... "We don’t condone or align with the comments made on the “I’ve had it” podcast. What was said on this show doesn’t reflect our values, and we don’t condone violence in any form. We’ve ended our advertising relationship and won’t be working with them moving forward."

Additionally, a spokesperson for Honeylove adds "At Honeylove, we believe violence of any kind is unacceptable. We understand the concerns raised about the recent comments associated with the I’ve Had It podcast and want to be clear that these views do not reflect our values as a brand."

They continue ... "We have ended our advertising partnership with the podcast. We take seriously the responsibility we have as a brand to be thoughtful about the partnerships we support, and we appreciate those who took the time to share their concerns with us."

Tim McDowd, a spokesperson for Ember Mugs, tells TMZ ... "I can confirm the company ended their advertising relationship with the podcast."

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him. https://t.co/uRyw46pWyt @DailyLoud

The latest confirmations come as the podcast, hosted by Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, faces mounting backlash after the two laughed at a social media post making light of Kirk's killing.

The controversy erupted after Welch read a post during Thursday's episode saying, "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." Both hosts laughed, sparking outrage and calls for advertisers to pull their support.

The hosts apologized Saturday, acknowledging the joke was insensitive and expressing regret over their reaction. They also announced a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety ... but the apology hasn't stopped the fallout, with several other companies also distancing themselves from the show.

Momentous announced it no longer sponsors or partners with the podcast, saying the hosts' comments do not reflect its values and that the company does not condone violence of any kind. Chewy also confirmed it does not sponsor or support the podcast, condemning violence and saying the hosts' comments do not reflect the company's values.