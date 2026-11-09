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Judge to Decide on Date for Tyler Robinson's Trial, Streaming Live

Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter Judge to Set Trial Date ... Watch the Live Stream

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Judge to Decide on Date for Tyler Robinson's Trial, Streaming Live

A judge in Tyler Robinson's case will be setting the trial date for Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter ... and we're streaming it live right here at TMZ.

Utah District Court Judge Tony Graf will be announcing the date today, after over a year of court proceedings.

tyler robinson mug shot split fbi
FBI

Robinson's legal team has asked that the trial not start until 2029 ... but Kirk's family and followers want the judge to get the ball rolling.

As you know, Robinson has been accused of murdering the far-right personality on Sept. 10, 2025 ... when he was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University.

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TMZ TIMELINE: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION
Video: The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A Complete Timeline
TMZ.com

He has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder ... and the death penalty is on the table if he's convicted.

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