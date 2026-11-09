Play video content Video: Ole Miss Students Caught on Camera Making Monkey Noises Outside Black Students' Apartment Facebook/Tasha Bolton

White Ole Miss Students were caught on camera seemingly exhibiting racist behavior outside three Black students' apartment on Friday night.

A ring camera caught the disturbing clip ... which shows three girls walking past the apartment, and two of them make monkey noises and gestures toward the door.

The third woman doesn't participate in the behavior, but she stays silent and glances at the door as she walks by.

Ole Miss student Jakiyra Metcalf posted the upsetting clip on TikTok, tagging Ole Miss in the caption and writing ... "What do we have to say about this??"

Jakiyra also mentioned in the comments that she just learned the girls on camera are her upstairs neighbors.

A rep from the school told The Post they condemn the "offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors" and are investigating the video.

The rep said in the statement ... "The university has reached out to those targeted by the actions to share information, resources, and support."