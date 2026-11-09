Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Issuing Refunds of Advent Calendar After Furious Fans Complain

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is reimbursing customers who called out the company for selling a $148 Advent calendar that many felt was extremely underwhelming.

Here's the deal ... many customers purchased the expensive calendar that tracks the days leading up to Christmas, but the product included stuff like hair ties and Skims-branded bobby pins.

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This didn't sit well with the customers, several of whom jumped on social media to complain, calling the product a waste of money and the “worst advent calendar ever.”

One person on social even compared the calendar to the junk women find at the bottom of their purses.

Kim's company certainly got the message because a rep for SKIMS issued a statement to TODAY saying executives are “aware of the feedback” and are now offering refunds for the advent calendar after personally contacting the angry customers.