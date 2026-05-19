Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Line Says They Have No Connection to Cocaine Smuggling Operation

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS is making it crystal clear it had absolutely nothing to do with a major cocaine smuggling operation in England ... after the company's clothing shipment was tied to a convicted drug trafficker.

A rep for SKIMS tells TMZ ... "SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products. We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck."

The statement comes after Jakub Jan Konkel was sentenced Monday in Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex, England to 13 years and 6 months in prison for trafficking cocaine.

According to authorities, Konkel transported a trailer truck carrying 28 pallets of SKIMS clothing from The Netherlands to England last September.

Border Force officers later searched the trailer after it arrived at the Port of Harwich and discovered 90 hidden packages of cocaine near the rear trailer doors. Police estimated the drugs were worth roughly $9.4 million.

Officials stressed there was nothing illegal about the SKIMS merchandise itself ... investigators say the clothing shipment was simply used to conceal the narcotics.