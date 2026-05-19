Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Clothing Line Helps Convict Cocaine Smuggler in England

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS underwear line helped get a cocaine smuggler convicted in England and sentenced to prison for more than 10 years, authorities said.

Jakub Jan Konkel will spend the next 13 years and six months in The Big House after his sentencing Monday in Chelmsford Crown Court in the county of Essex, England. And Kim’s famous underwear and clothing line played a role in Konkel’s downfall.

According to police ... last September, Konkel boarded a ferry with his trailer truck in the Hook of Holland, The Netherlands, and was transported to Port of Harwich in Essex.

Border Patrol officers x-rayed the trailer truck containing 28 pallets of SKIMS clothing. Police said there was nothing nefarious about the clothing, but inside the rear trailer doors officers found 90 packages with each containing 2.2 pounds of cocaine valued at about $9.4 million.

At first, Konkel tried to deny having any knowledge of the narcotics, but he later confessed to agreeing to smuggle the cocaine in exchange for nearly $5,300. He also pleaded guilty to drug trafficking at his trial, which got him the stiff sentence.