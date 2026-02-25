Fan Yells N-Word At Black Player During H.S. Basketball Game, Caught On Video

Play video content NFHS Network

Shocking and disturbing moment at a high school basketball game ... a student yelled the N-word at a Black player as he was shooting free throws, and it was all captured on video.

The racist moment happened last Tuesday during the Flint Metro League boys basketball semifinals matchup between Goodrich High School and Flint Kearsley High.

In the second quarter, a Kearsley player was preparing to set up to the charity stripe ... and that's when a fan from the Goodrich student section abruptly shouted the N-word.

The crowd immediately reacted, making it clear they were disgusted by the slur.

Officials acted immediately, according to Goodrich Area Schools Superintendent Mike Baszler, who said the game was paused and the whole student section removed from the gym as they attempted to pinpoint the person who uttered the slur.

The student was later identified and disciplined, per the superintendent, in accordance with the student code of conduct.

"We take matters like this seriously, which is why the student section was promptly removed, the matter was investigated, and the conduct was addressed,” Baszler said.

“This action was taken to ensure the environment reflected the standards of sportsmanship and respect we expect at all Goodrich Area Schools events."

"We will continue to educate our students about the importance of sportsmanship, respect for others, and representing our schoolcommunity with pride and integrity at all times."