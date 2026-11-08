Dave Chappelle Tells MSG Crowd He Feels 'Better' After Charlie Kirk's Death

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9:07 AM PT -- Erika Kirk posts on X, seemingly responding to Dave Chappelle's stand-up.

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Dave Chappelle told a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden last night that he felt "better" after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a leaked clip that made the rounds on X, Chappelle said ... "I feel f***ed up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker. And I mean look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered … and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better."

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He added ... "I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"

The comedian has been outspoken about Kirk in the past.

Play video content Video: Dave Chappelle Says Charlie Kirk Should Not Be Compared To MLK Jr. Netflix

In his Netflix stand-up special "The Unstoppable" ... Chappelle railed against comparing Kirk to MLK Jr.

The comic complained that Kirk "fundamentally can't function like" a civil rights leader ... and that internet personalities "are negative because they have to be."