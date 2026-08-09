Lauryn Hill's Disapora Calling! Festival Brings Out Wyclef Jean, Erykah Badu & More Stars

Lauryn Hill's Diaspora Calling! festival rang some big stars ... and they answered -- rocking a crowd of 35,000 in the United Kingdom on Friday.

The singer-songwriter's event took place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes, England ... and hosted by Dave Chappelle -- who has got a ton of experience working a crowd.

Hill -- who conceived the event to celebrate Africa and its global diaspora -- took the stage of course ... and was joined by Erykah Badu. Together, the pair played the track "Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Zion Marley took the stage and paid tribute to his grandfather -- Bob Marley -- by singing his famous track "Three Little Birds."

Kano and Giggs -- two of the biggest voices in British rap these days -- joined each other during the show ... and Hill and Wyclef Jean collaborated to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Fugees’ album "The Score."

While the performers were massive stars, so were several members of the audience ... with Gunna, Common, Rapsody and many more stars spotted attending.

And, like we said, 35K people heard the diaspora's call and headed to the stadium ... a pretty impressive audience size.