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Lauryn Hill Draws Huge Crowd for Fugees Anniversary Celebration

Lauryn Hill Draws Thousands to Fugees Pop-Up

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lauryn Hill 'Diaspora Calling' Merch Pop-Up & Signing Event In London
Launch Gallery
Signing Event In London Launch Gallery
Getty

Lauryn Hill joined Wyclef Jean for a Fugees' album anniversary celebration ... and thousands turned out to get a peek at the superstar.

Lauryn and Wyclef gave fans a thrill at Piccadilly Circus ... taking snaps and signing albums to celebrate the release of their iconic album "The Score."

It's all part of the promotional run for a full-album performance Friday at the Diaspora Calling! festival.

Lauryn gave major props to acclaimed Los Angeles artist Lauren Halsey ... who was commissioned to paint a mural for the celebration.

One thing's for sure ... Lauryn is still killing them softly!!!

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