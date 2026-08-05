Lauryn Hill Draws Huge Crowd for Fugees Anniversary Celebration

Lauryn Hill joined Wyclef Jean for a Fugees' album anniversary celebration ... and thousands turned out to get a peek at the superstar.

Lauryn and Wyclef gave fans a thrill at Piccadilly Circus ... taking snaps and signing albums to celebrate the release of their iconic album "The Score."

It's all part of the promotional run for a full-album performance Friday at the Diaspora Calling! festival.

Lauryn gave major props to acclaimed Los Angeles artist Lauren Halsey ... who was commissioned to paint a mural for the celebration.