Dr. Fauci's Lawyer Claps Back At Aaron Rodgers, 'Stick To Football!'

Dr. Tony Fauci's lawyer is firing back at Aaron Rodgers ... after the 4x NFL MVP went nuclear on the polarizing health official earlier this week.

"Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He should stick to football,” Fauci's attorney, David Schertler, told The Athletic ... in response to the future Hall of Famer's brutal comments earlier this week on Pat McAfee's show.

Of course, Rodgers WENT IN on the country's leading COVID-19 doc, after he refused to answer questions during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

"I'm pleading the Fifth 😂😂



You've gotta be kidding me" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kg3y0uMxxR @PatMcAfeeShow

“I’m gonna plead the Fifth," Aaron said, "like that absolute coward Tony Fauci. Absolute coward. Are you kidding me? You got a pardon and you pleaded [the Fifth] over 100 times [on Capitol Hill]? What are you scared of, Tony? I thought you were the science? 'I am science,' and you get up there and can't answer a question?"

Aaron didn't stop there. He went on to blast TF as an "absolute criminal."

The Steelers also reacted to AR's comments ... but unlike Schertler, no "shut up and dribble" vibes here.

"Discussions around culture and politics can bring differing perspectives, and our players are entitled to their own personal views," a Steelers spokesman said on Tuesday. "With respect to that, I'm certain there are a variety of opinions on many topics within our locker room."

Fauci wasn't Aaron's only target ... he also took a shot at Dianna Russini, accusing ESPN of failing to cover the offseason scandal.