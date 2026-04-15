Dave Chappelle Says He Resents Republicans for Weaponizing His Transgender Jokes

Dave Chappelle is ripping Republicans for running on transgender issues by "doing a weaponized version" of his transgender jokes ... and he says he resents them for it.

The comedian laid into the GOP in a new interview with NPR, saying Republicans twisted his words to their benefit and made his transgender jokes a lot nastier than what they really were.

Dave gave "NPR Newsmakers" host Michel Martin an example ... recalling a visit to Capitol Hill where Congress members from both sides of the aisle were hounding him for photos. He says he didn't know how to "respectfully decline," so he took photos with everyone ... including GOP firebrand Lauren Boebert.

Rep. Boebert quickly posted the photo on social media, and Dave took issue with her caption, "Just three people who understand that there's only two genders." Rep. Anna Paulina Luna was also in the snap.

Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj @RepBoebert

Dave says Boebert "instantly, like, weaponized or politicized" his transgender jokes ... and he has resented it ever since. He adds, "That's not what I was doing."

As you may recall ... Dave came under fire in 2021 when his Netflix special, "The Closer," featured jokes about transgender people. He was ripped as transphobic, but he says it's just comedy and his jokes aren't for everyone.