Dave Chappelle Crashes Wu-Tang Clan Stage in Ohio & Leads Them in Beatbox

Play video content TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle crashed the stage at the Wu-Tang Clan's "Final Chamber" tour in Ohio last night ... showcasing his beatboxing skills and telling the crowd to keep their W's up!!! 👐🏾

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Dave live inside Columbus' Nationwide Arena ... interrupting RZA's speech with the famed Buckeyes chant "O-H! I-O!" and the crowd couldn't have been happier. They are the reigning Champs, after all!!!

Dave then began to hum and beat-box with a slurred melody that sounded like a kazoo ... but the Wu and their fans knew what time it was.

It was the opening hymns for their Shaolin spiritual "Wu‐Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F" and Dave also stayed along for the penultimate closer "Triumph," where he rapped word-for-word next to Raekwon.

Dave proved long ago through all his rapper guests and content on his legendary "Chappelle's Show" TV series that he was a super hip hop fan, but his inclusion on the "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" isn't a coincidence.