Dave Chappelle Crashes Wu-Tang Clan Stage in Ohio & Leads Them in Beatbox

Dave Chappelle crashed the stage at the Wu-Tang Clan's "Final Chamber" tour in Ohio last night ... showcasing his beatboxing skills and telling the crowd to keep their W's up!!! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Dave live inside Columbus' Nationwide Arena ... interrupting RZA's speech with the famed Buckeyes chant "O-H! I-O!" and the crowd couldn't have been happier. They are the reigning Champs, after all!!!

Dave then began to hum and beat-box with a slurred melody that sounded like a kazoo ... but the Wu and their fans knew what time it was.

It was the opening hymns for their Shaolin spiritual "Wuโ€Tang Clan Ainโ€™t Nuthing ta F" and Dave also stayed along for the penultimate closer "Triumph," where he rapped word-for-word next to Raekwon.

Dave proved long ago through all his rapper guests and content on his legendary "Chappelle's Show" TV series that he was a super hip hop fan, but his inclusion on the "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" isn't a coincidence.