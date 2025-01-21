Ohio State Fans Invade Streets, Stadium After Buckeyes Win National Championship

Ohio State fans wouldn't let freezing temps stop them from celebrating another national championship ... 'cause Buckeye Nation went absolutely bonkers in the streets of Columbus -- AND at the Horseshoe -- after their beloved team beat Notre Dame!!

The Buckeyes held off the Fighting Irish's late-game comeback to secure the 34-23 win and the College Football Playoff crown on Monday night ... and even though the game was in Atlanta, the fans back home didn't seem to mind.

Columbus is a city of Champions once again.



Go Buckeyes.



THE. CHAMP. pic.twitter.com/Fg5kcVJq9R — TorresOnTheBuckeyes (@TorresOnOhioSt) January 21, 2025 @TorresOnOhioSt

Hundreds of supporters braved the cold and took their party public after the dub ... targeting stop signs, waving OSU flags and shooting fireworks.

A bonfire was also sparked, which probably helped some Buckeye fans thaw out a bit during the celebration.

Fans running into the Shoe after the Buckeyes win@DispatchAlerts pic.twitter.com/GYHgQqGPO0 — Cole Daniel Behrens (@Colebehr_report) January 21, 2025 @Colebehr_report

It didn't stop there ... they gathered at Ohio Stadium as well, with officials allowing OSU's diehards to enter the facility to help with crowd control.

Despite the huge victory, That Team Up North was still on Ohio State fans' minds ... as they broke out OSU's famous Wolverine diss song, "We Don't Give a Damn for the Whole State of Michigan."

Of course, Michigan beat the Bucks earlier in the season ... a loss that would have kept OSU out of title contention prior to the playoff expansion.

As for the athletes, OSU receiver Jeremiah Smith and the rest of the team commemorated their championship by smoking cigars in the locker room with coach Ryan Day.

It's the ninth national title for the school ... but based on the party, you'd think it was their first.