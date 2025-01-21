Ryan Day, Will Howard In Golf Cart Crash After Championship, 'Everybody OK?'

There was at least one hiccup on an otherwise perfect night for Ohio State on Monday ... a golf cart carrying Ryan Day and a few star players crashed into a wall -- and the collision was so rough, a bystander had to ask if everyone was all right.

It happened just after the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame, 34-23, in the College Football Playoff National Championship ... when Day, Will Howard and Cody Simon were all getting a lift to their locker room.

Some lady just crashed the golf cart carrying Ryan Day and Will Howard in the Mercedes-Benz tunnel after they won the National Championship pic.twitter.com/o3UqM5ZhrO — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 21, 2025 @PCGreenfield

Video shot by someone in the bowels of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta shows a woman tried to make a three-point turn in the cart ... but couldn't complete it -- and smashed the front end of the vehicle into a concrete wall.

Howard and Simon didn't seem too rattled -- they giggled as they exited the wrecked ride -- but Day sure seemed a bit shaken up.

It took the Buckeyes head coach a few moments to get off ... which caused one official in the area to ask repeatedly, "Everybody OK?"

Fortunately, seems everyone involved was, indeed, all right ... as they all continued on to their postgame obligations.

Golf cart crash aside, it was a great evening to be in the scarlet and gray ... they jumped up on the Irish 21-7, and while it got kind of close late in the fourth quarter, they ultimately pulled out an 11-point victory.

Will Howard's family, LeBron and Ryan Day's reactions to Howard's dagger to Jeremiah Smith 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LD5d1af76J — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 21, 2025 @ESPNCFB

Howard and Simon were named the game's MVPs ... and a bunch of celeb OSU fans -- including LeBron James -- were sure as hell happy to see it.