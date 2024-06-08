Disneyland Employee Dies After Golf Cart Accident at Park, Cops Say

A Disneyland employee died Friday after sustaining injuries in a golf cart accident ... according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The incident occurred Wednesday -- APD said in a statement released Saturday -- saying police, fire and rescue personnel arrived at Disneyland just before 11:30 AM PT.

Cops say the victim suffered a head injury after falling from a moving golf cart that occurred backstage, not within the park grounds where patrons are allowed.

We're told the victim was a passenger in the cart, and this was strictly an accident -- no drugs or alcohol are suspected. The cart driver wasn't injured.

She was taken to the hospital where she passed away Friday.

The Orange County Register identified the victim as 60-year-old Club 33 manager Bonnye Mavis Lear -- confirmed by Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock who says the park is doing everything it can to support her family and coworkers in this difficult time.

Lear served as the guest services manager for Club 33 -- the exclusive and high-priced restaurant/lounge inside the park -- holding the role for nearly a decade.

Anaheim police are still investigating the incident.