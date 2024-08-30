Ford Bronco Strikes Golfer On Course In Alleged Hit & Run, Insane Video

Play video content

A man in a Ford Bronco terrorized golfers on a Delaware course Thursday -- running into at least one cart while driving through holes at a high rate of speed ... and the wild scene was all captured on video.

According to authorities, the incident took place at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark at around 2:20 PM.

Law enforcement says after hitting a golf cart and ejecting the occupant from the ride, the driver of the Bronco sped off and fled the scene.

In video shot by a bystander at the course, you can see just how dangerously the man was driving -- he nearly hit multiple people who were getting set to play.

Thankfully, Delaware Natural Resources Police says they were able to identify the suspect -- and located him a short time after they were called to the scene. Cops say they took the man into custody -- and transported him to a nearby hospital. They say he's now facing a myriad of charges, including DUI and reckless endanger that creates a substantial risk of death to another.

The suspect, cops say, will be arraigned in court pending his release from the hospital.