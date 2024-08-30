Ford Bronco Strikes Golfer On Course In Alleged Hit & Run, Insane Video
A man in a Ford Bronco terrorized golfers on a Delaware course Thursday -- running into at least one cart while driving through holes at a high rate of speed ... and the wild scene was all captured on video.
According to authorities, the incident took place at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark at around 2:20 PM.
Law enforcement says after hitting a golf cart and ejecting the occupant from the ride, the driver of the Bronco sped off and fled the scene.
In video shot by a bystander at the course, you can see just how dangerously the man was driving -- he nearly hit multiple people who were getting set to play.
Thankfully, Delaware Natural Resources Police says they were able to identify the suspect -- and located him a short time after they were called to the scene. Cops say they took the man into custody -- and transported him to a nearby hospital. They say he's now facing a myriad of charges, including DUI and reckless endanger that creates a substantial risk of death to another.
The suspect, cops say, will be arraigned in court pending his release from the hospital.
As for the golfers on the course, authorities say, fortunately, none of them sustained major injuries.