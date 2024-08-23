Scottie Scheffler Throws Temper Tantrum On Course, 'What The F***?!'

Scottie Scheffler lost his cool out on the golf course on Friday -- throwing an F-bomb-laced temper tantrum that was so loud and animated, it was captured on live TV.

It all went down minutes ago out at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship in Denver, Colo. ... when the world's No. 1-ranked golfer made a mess of Castle Pines' hole No. 10.

On the 553-yard Par 4, Scheffler hit his second shot right into the water ... and when he then bungled his next swing, he couldn't hide his frustration.

Check out the footage from the event's broadcast, Scottie repeatedly asked how it was possible that his ball didn't land on the green. Then he shouted, "what the f***?!"

Things didn't get much better as he got up near the hole, as it took him three more strokes to finally get the ball into the cup. He ultimately carded a double bogey.

Somehow, though, he managed to shake it all off and finish his round with a 72 -- putting him in a tie for 29th at the moment.

Scheffler wasn't the only star to have a bit of a meltdown Friday -- Rory McIlroy was also seen having an outburst following a bad drive.

Broadcast cameras caught him hurling his driver into some water after the wayward shot -- but thankfully for the golfer, he was able to fish it out moments later.