Scottie Scheffler Arrest Mocked By Amateur Golfer With Hilarious Parody

An amateur golfer poked some fun at Scottie Scheffler's recent arrest by creating a parody of it at a local tournament ... and it was downright hilarious!!

According to one social media user, it happened this week at Wildwood Country Club in Louisville ... a few miles away from Valhalla Golf Club, where Scheffler was placed into custody back on May 17 for allegedly dragging an officer with his car.

Video shows that as guests were gearing up to hit the Wildwood CC course for a competition ... one of the members rolled up with a dummy dressed as a policeman strapped to his car.

You can see that as the vehicle pulled forward, the mannequin dragged alongside on the ground -- all while "Bad Boys" blared from the ride's speakers.

Play video content

The golfers in the parking lot howled at the sight -- and even the man on the PA system paused to giggle at it all.

"Scottie Scheffler's here today!" the man said on the mic as laughter continued.

Of course, there was nothing funny about the arrest for Scheffler at time ... as he was facing multiple criminal charges, including one felony, over allegations that he injured the cop during the encounter.

But, the case was dismissed two weeks ago ... and the officer stated he was going to have no lingering effects from the run-in -- despite a few bumps and bruises.