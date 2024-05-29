Scottie Scheffler Charges Dropped

Scottie Scheffler can breathe easy once more ... the criminal charges he was facing in his assault case have just been dropped.

Jefferson County prosecutors filed a motion in court Wednesday afternoon to dismiss the case against the world's best golfer -- and a judge granted it without issue.

In explaining why they wanted to move on from the case, officials said they simply did not have enough evidence to go forward. In fact, they said Scheffler's characterization of the incident as a huge misunderstanding was actually "corroborated" by the evidence they had collected.

Scheffler's attorney appeared in court on the PGA Tour star's behalf ... and said he had no objection to the granting of the motion.

Scheffler was facing one felony count of assault of a police officer, in addition to three other misdemeanors, after he allegedly dragged a cop with his vehicle while outside of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Ky. on May 17.

Scheffler said he did not mean to commit any crimes following the incident ... claiming he had no idea he was speaking with a police officer during the run-in. He said he was just trying to hurry to the course so he could tee off in time for his second round of the major event -- and accidentally got caught up in an altercation with the cop.

In body cam footage that surfaced earlier Wednesday morning, Scheffler can be heard stating if he had known he was dealing with a policeman, things would have gone differently. He did add, though, that he should have obeyed orders regardless.

