Scottie Scheffler Arresting Officer Violated Policy ... Police Chief Says

The man who arrested Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship in Kentucky last week violated policy during his encounter with the golfer, officials announced Thursday.

At a news conference packed with media members, Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said Bryan Gillis did not turn on his body-worn camera as he had his run-in with Scheffler on May 17 -- a huge no-no.

She stated Gillis has been reprimanded for the act. The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, also admonished the officer at the newser for his actions.

The two officials, however, said two different cameras -- one fixed on a nearby street pole, and one inside the dash of a police squad car -- did capture part of the arrest. The footage is expected to be released later Thursday.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024 @JeffDarlington

As we reported, Gillis claimed he initially came into contact with Scheffler at around 6 AM in front of Valhalla Golf Club -- as he was trying to get the star athlete to obey traffic directions.

Gillis, however, said in police documents Scheffler didn't listen to him ... and when he continued onward, he dragged the police officer several feet -- causing injuries.

Scheffler was eventually taken out of his car and placed in handcuffs -- before he was transported to a nearby jail. He was booked on several criminal charges, including felony assault of a police officer.

He was released a short time later ... and returned to the major event without further issues. He was able to finish off the weekend in a tie for eighth place.