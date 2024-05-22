Xander Schauffele Says PGA Tour Stars Roasted Scottie Scheffler Over Arrest

Play video content Pardon My Take

Scottie Scheffler's arrest was apparently not off limits for his colleagues ... 'cause Xander Schauffele just admitted a bunch of PGA Tour stars roasted the world's best golfer for being thrown in the slammer last weekend.

Schauffele told Big Cat and PFT on Wednesday's episode of "Pardon My Take" that a group chat he had with Scottie and others like Gary Woodland, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas was full of jokes following the 27-year-old's run-in with cops outside of Valhalla Golf Club.

Schauffele insisted the trolling wasn't too bad -- it was "just enough," he said -- but he did reveal the dudes at one point changed the group chat's pic to Scheffler's mug shot.

But, the PGA Championship winner said Scottie took it all in stride ... before he praised him for the way he was able to deal with the adversity throughout the weekend on the course.

"He shot 66 coming out of jail," Xander said of Scottie. "I don't think anyone else can say that. No one else on Tour has been able to do that one. So, I mean, he's definitely at the top of the mountain for several reasons."

While the boys had some laughs over the situation ... it still is a very serious one for Scottie. He's facing multiple criminal charges in the case -- including felony assault of a police officer -- after one cop said he suffered injuries when Scheffler failed to obey his commands outside of the course.