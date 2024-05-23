Scottie Scheffler Arrest Video Shows Cop Pushing Golfer Against Car

Cops have just released video from the scene of Scottie Scheffler's arrest last week ... and in the footage, you can see at least one officer pushed the golfer against a car -- before placing him in handcuffs.

The images were captured by a camera affixed to a street pole located just a few feet away from Valhalla Golf Club -- the site of this month's PGA Championship.

Due to its proximity to the arrest ... it did not capture the 27-year-old's initial interaction with authorities -- however, you can see it did record the moments after Louisville Metro Police were able to stop him as he tried to make his way into the course.

One officer can be seen running toward Scheffler's driver's side door ... before he appears to reach in through the window at Scheffler multiple times. After several seconds, Scheffler's door opens ... and then one cop seems to then shove him against the ride.

Scheffler was then placed in cuffs, the video shows ... and marched to a nearby squad car.

Cops also released dashcam footage from a police cruiser at the scene ... and it shows Scheffler being hauled away from up-close. It also caught cops' ensuing tense interaction with a reporter who had been on the scene covering the incident.

As we reported, Scheffler was ultimately taken to a nearby jail and booked on several criminal charges, including felony assault of a police officer. He was later released ... and was able to finish the weekend's major tournament in a tie for eighth place.

Louisville officials announced Thursday the arresting officer in the case, Bryan Gillis, violated policy by not activating his body-worn camera during the arrest ... however, the criminal case against Scheffler remains ongoing.