Scottie Scheffler Arresting Officer's Injuries, Torn Pants Shown In New Police Photos

The police officer who claimed he was injured during an encounter with Scottie Scheffler last month took photos of his alleged wounds ... and in the pics, you can see the cop did appear to be left bloodied following their run-in.

TMZ Sports just obtained the images from the Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday ... a little over a week after the criminal case against the world's best golfer was dropped.

Check them out ... in one, you can see just above the officer's watch, he had a penny-sized scrape on his wrist. In another, there seems to be a bit of blood leaking from the policeman's left knee area.

Also, two pictures show the officer's pants did, indeed, have a hole in them following the incident with Scheffler.

As you know, the chaotic scene all went down on May 19 at the PGA Championship ... as Scheffler was trying to make his way into Valhalla Golf Club to get ready for his second round.

Detective Bryan Gillis alleged in police documents that he tried to get Scheffler to stop in an attempt to direct traffic ... but the golfer disobeyed. Gillis said Scheffler then dragged him several feet, causing injuries -- as well as the destruction of his $80 pair of pants.

Play video content Louisville Metro Police Department

Scheffler was eventually taken out of his ride and arrested over the ordeal -- and later hit with criminal charges, including one felony count of assault of a police officer.

At a court hearing last week, however, prosecutors said they simply did not have enough evidence to go forward the case, and asked a judge to dismiss the matter.

Play video content