'90 Day Fiancé' Star Shekinah Garner Wants Spousal Support in Bitter Divorce From Ex Sarper

Shekinah Garner wants Sarper Güven to pay up in their divorce … she's asking the judge to order him to pay for spousal support and attorney fees ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Shekinah claims she put her esthetician business on the back burner in order to support Sarper's comedy career.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star says she traveled to Turkey every two months for around three weeks at a time over a 2-year period before Sarper's U.S. visa was approved ... and it was costly.

She says that she would close her facial studio while she was away supporting her man … and claims her business took a major hit because of it.

Meanwhile, she says Sarper's career took off … claiming their joint federal tax return shows his comedy business grossed over $280K, including $180K of net profit.

She also said her business reported a net loss of $51K.

Shekinah is asking for $6,189 per month in spousal support and is also asking Sarper to cover $35K in attorney's fees and costs.

As we previously reported, Shekinah filed for divorce back in September, citing irreconcilable differences.

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She also aired out their dirty laundry in a scathing social media rant … saying she stayed faithful despite hearing he was on dating apps and being spotted with other women.