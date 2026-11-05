'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Cast Supports Jen Affleck After Divorce News

My Girls Got My Back!!!

Jen Affleck's got a strong support system in her 'Mormon Wives' castmates in the wake of her divorce.

The same day news broke that she's throwing in the towel on her marriage to Zac Affleck ... Jen put on a smile for the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' premiere.

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The reality star was surrounded by love from her fellow cast members during an event at Élephante in Santa Monica Wednesday.

At one point, Aspyn Ovard asks Jen ... "Are you good?" Jen responds yes and gives her a hug.

As we reported, Jen filed for divorce after her relationship issues with Zac played out on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

The court documents didn't say why Jen and Zac are splitting ... or what sort of custody arrangement she's after.