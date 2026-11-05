'Breaking Bad' Dean Norris' Dire Financial Situation Detailed in Restaurant’s Bankruptcy

Actor Dean Norris and his estranged wife’s compensation and other financial details were revealed in their restaurant’s bankruptcy ... TMZ has learned.

Swing Inn Cafe, the restaurant Dean and his estranged wife, Bridget Norris, purchased in 2022, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

Per the court docs, the restaurant, located in Temecula, California, had $147K in assets but owed over $1.8 million in liabilities.

Dean and Bridget said Swing Inn Cafe pulled in annual gross revenue of around 6.8 million in 2024, $5.9 million in 2025, and $4.1 million so far in 2026. The bankruptcy reportedly came after revenue dropped following social media attention fading after 2025.

Other debts listed in the bankruptcy docs include approximately $293K owed to Sysco -- which is a company that provides food to restaurants -- plus around $16K owed to a California bakery, and various other unpaid amounts.

In a recent filing, Bridget asked the court to authorize the company to fund payroll or the business will be ruined. She fears employees will quit if they aren’t paid … and she says, if that happens, the restaurant won't be able to operate, and revenues will plummet even further.

The case is ongoing.