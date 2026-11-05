'Mormon Wives' Zac Affleck Learned About Jen's Divorce Filing From TMZ

Zac Affleck found out his marriage to Jen Affleck was officially headed for divorce the same way the rest of the world did ... through our reporting.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Zac first learned Jen had filed for divorce when we broke the story that she'd gone to a Utah courthouse and filed to end their marriage.

We're told Zac is now focused on their three children and making sure they're doing okay amid the family shakeup.

Our sources didn't want to get into the details of the split right now ... especially because the news broke on their daughter Nora's birthday.

Meanwhile, we're told Jen is moving full steam ahead with promotional duties for her new "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" spinoff ... with press interviews and appearances scheduled for Thursday.

As we first reported ... Jen filed for divorce Tuesday in Utah after more than seven years of marriage. The couple shares three children with a fourth on the way.