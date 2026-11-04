Jen Affleck's Estranged Husband Zac Didn't Film 'Mormon Wives' Spinoff Before Divorce

Zac Affleck won't be telling his side of the story on the upcoming "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" spinoff ... 'cause he didn't film a single scene with Jen Affleck before she pulled the plug on their marriage ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Zac did not participate in filming for Season 1 of the new Orange County-based reality series, which features Jen.

We're told Zac wasn't involved in production at all ... meaning if the couple's marital troubles are addressed on the show, viewers will hear about them from Jen, not Zac.

TMZ broke the story ... Jen filed for divorce from Zac on Tuesday in Utah, ending their marriage after more than seven years.

Jen submitted a proposed parenting plan alongside her divorce petition, though the details remain private. The former couple shares three kids -- and Jen is pregnant with their fourth.