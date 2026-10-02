'Mormon Wives' Jessi Draper Officiates Sister's Bizarre Wedding Ceremony With Blood Oath

Jessi Draper officiated her sister's wedding ceremony ... and it was a wild one, to say the least ... because video shows the bride and groom drinking each other's blood at the altar.

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The reality TV star presided over their Tuscany ceremony on August 26 ... but a new Instagram video shows just how committed the newlyweds are.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star watched as Kiera Draper Lewis and Payton Lewis pricked each other's fingers and dripped their blood into a goblet.

Jessi announced the bizarre blood ritual by saying ... "Drink and receive the life, love and truth of one another." The bride and groom each sipped from the blood-filled cup.

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The reality star explained during the ritual that sharing blood is the "deepest covenant two souls can make."

Seems like exchanging rings and vows wasn't enough for this couple ... and a simple champagne toast just wouldn't cut it.