YouTuber EDP445 Arrested and Charged With Sex Crimes, Tried To Meet 13-Year-Old Girl For Sex

Bryant Moreland -- a YouTuber who went by the name EDP445 -- has been charged with sex crimes after he admitted in a documentary to trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex in what turned out to be a sting operation ... TMZ has confirmed.

Moreland was arrested in Las Vegas Wednesday and will be extradited to Kern County, California ... the Kern County District Attorney confirmed to TMZ.

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In court docs, obtained by TMZ ... Moreland was charged with attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense, and sending content with the intent to seduce a minor.

A documentary, "The Sick Mind of EDP445," detailed the sting operation ... Moreland thought he was meeting up with a 13-year-old girl for sex ... but he was instead met by an adult YouTuber.

Play video content Video: Chris Hansen Responds To YouTuber EDP445's Arrest

In response to his arrest ... Chris Hansen -- who interviewed Moreland on his "Have a Seat" podcast in August and whose chat with Moreland was featured in the doc -- said the fact that he admitted to his crimes in their chat was enough for the Kern County DA to get a warrant.

In his sit-down with Hansen, Moreland said ... "I showed up to that location that day trying to obviously meet up with an underage girl. You know what I mean? And I guess you can say .... I don't know ... trying to have sex."

The Kern County DA confirmed that the comments led to the charges ... in a statement, prosectors say, "In light of recent statements made by Moreland in the documentary, the Kern County District Attorney's Office and the Kern County Sheriff's Office reopened the investigation. Following its review of the new evidence, the District Attorney's Office determined that the evidentiary threshold for filing criminal charges had been met."